DDA plans 'mini draw' of lots for waitlisted applicants in September
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning a "mini draw" of lots in September for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 for flats in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola among other places, officials said.
The DDA, in December last year, had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer. All units were drawn from its old inventory.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the DDA said waitlisted applicants should deposit the registration money.
Payment is to be made via RTGS/NEFT mode, and payment made through any other mode "will not be entertained", according to the notice.
The DDA on April 18 had conducted a draw of lots for the its Special Housing Scheme, 2021 for applicants.
The draw for the allotment of flats, which was live streamed for general public, was done based on "Random Number Generation System" and held under the supervision of three independent observers headed by a retired judge of high court and senior officers of DDA.
"The DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil:...17 Aug 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Six of family found dead at home in Jammu17 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation17 Aug 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next17 Aug 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to begin his two-day Gujarat visit from today17 Aug 2022 6:42 AM GMT