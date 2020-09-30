DDA clears proposals to develop alternate housing for squatters & jhuggi dwellers

new delhi: The Delhi Development Authority in a meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, on Tuesday approved a proposal to make the PMAY scheme financially viable and feasible in a bid to ensure that residents JJ clusters and squatters can be provided alternate housing.



As per the changes to the MPD 2021, the remunerative component which could earlier only be developed as per the land use and FAR permissible under that category can now be developed on a maximum FAR of 300 with a flexible mix of uses irrespective of the land use of the said pocket. The approved proposal will be sent to the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs for notification, the DDA said.

In addition, the DDA also approved changing the land use of around 8000 sq metres at the Ghazipur Industrial Freight Complex for setting up a Waste Processing Plant by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It was also decided at the meeting that amendments to the Nazul Land rules will be applicable after approval from the Ministry and that for DDA Housing Schemes, the authority will offer modest preferential location charges so that residents can choose their homes accordingly.

The DDA added that no changes will be made to the existing rates of land misuse charges due to the pandemic and land use for about 5.76 acres at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences to expand its facilities had also been approved.

Moreover, parking norms at State Bhawans/State Guest Houses have been relaxed and land use has been changed at CGO Complex to accommodate a CISF office building. The authority also decided to incorporate operational structures relating to Regional Rapid Transit System corridors in the MPD 2021 much like the exemption given to the DMRC.