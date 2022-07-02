DDA and WWF join hands for nature-based learning

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) signed an MOU with the WWF India for "nature based learning and experiential activities" at Sanjay Van, New Delhi on Friday. The MoU aims to establish activities based on 'learning with nature' and facilitate experiential activities like tree tagging, nature walks, flora and fauna observation, children's educational activities etc., along with educative signages, flora and fauna atlas and publications, and citizen science initiatives.



Sanjay Van, spread over nearly 783 acres, is an integral part of the South-Central Ridge and is a notified "Reserved Forest", the DDA said. Located near Vasant Kunj, a part of ancient Aravalli Range with historic ruins of 12th century, the dense forest with a rich diversity of flora and fauna is home to a number of birds, reptiles, butterflies, odonates and mammals etc.

Its rich natural heritage is due to its distinct landscape with geomorphological features like rocky outcrops and water bodies, thus making it a haven for nature enthusiasts amidst the metropolis.

WWF India is committed to address conservation issues for securing ecological biodiversity and spreading educational awareness about nature and will act as the 'knowledge and activity partner' and also undertake 'educational research and conservation of flora & fauna' as part of the MoU. These activities at Sanjay Van will build a sense of appreciation for the city's natural heritage amongst the citizens of Delhi, especially children, to inculcate an understanding and bond with nature at an early and impressionable age.

DDA, besides regular maintenance and upkeep of the large green, has taken several initiatives like enhancement of the forest character through plantation, restoration and conservation of heritage structures with ASI, cleaning of the water bodies with DJB etc. The MoU with WWF India is another important initiative in this direction.