DCW to form committee to ascertain impact of landfill sites on health of women and children

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will form an expert committee to ascertain the impact of landfill sites in the city on the health of women and children living in their vicinity as well as MCD sanitation workers.



The Committee shall submit a report to the government on this issue, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

"Prima facie, we have observed that North MCD has adopted a callous attitude while dealing with the sensitive issue of growing landfills in the capital," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

Noting that people are living around landfill sites for many years, she said they have been forced to live in a hell-like situation and their health has been severely impacted.

Accusing the unified and North MCD of not making any efforts whatsoever for cleaning the landfill site until an NGT order in 2019, she alleged that despite expenditure of Rs 70 crore, landfills continue to be in a bad situation.

"Also, MCD never bothered to conduct any study on solid waste management or the health impact of landfills. In fact, its answer to the problem seems to be to simply evict the people from their homes who have been living around the dumpsite for several years. The Commission shall conduct an in-depth study on this issue and give a report to the Government", she said. A massive fire had broken out at the landfill site at Bhalswa Dairy here on April 25.

The DCW learnt that residents of the area had to face several health issues due to the blaze, it said.

"The residents informed the Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to the fire, which raged on for several days, severely affected the health of all residents including women and children. On a daily basis, the people living in vicinity of landfills in Delhi are subjected to poisonous fumes, unbearable stench and water pollution due to the landfill sites," the statement said.

Maliwal had issued summons to Commissioner, North MCD on April 29 seeking a detailed report on the fire incident.

The panel was informed that the Bhalswa landfill site was commissioned in 1994 by the unified MCD. From 1994 till 2012, the site was maintained by the unified MCD, and thereafter the site was maintained by the North MCD.

"Officials informed that no steps were taken by MCD for clearing the dumpsite for 25 years, that is from 1994 till 2019. In October 2019, the bio-mining/remediation work for clearing the site was started only after the orders of National Green Tribunal," the panel said.

North MCD stated that an MoU was signed with IOCL for setting up 2500 tonne/day municipal solid waste processing plant but due to high rate received from lone bidder, fresh tender will be invited in July 2022.