DCPCR issues notice after boy allegedly beaten up by constable

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to the police after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by a constable in the Govindpuri area.



The commission said it has received a complaint from a resident of Nehru Camp in Kalkaji that his son was assaulted by a constable of the Govindpuri police station around 8 pm on Monday.

The man alleged his son was slapped by the constable in front of all the neighbours at Nehru Camp. He claimed that the boy was locked inside the police booth, thrashed with a baton and later sent home, the notice stated.