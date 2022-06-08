Days after 'pub brawl', Dwarka DCP transferred to other dept
New Delhi: Days after Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary's involvement was alleged in a ruckus at a cafe-cum-bar in south Delhi's Kailash Colony, the officer was transferred to the police technology and implementation department on Tuesday.
According to an order issued by the Delhi Police, Choudhary has been transferred from Dwarka district and posted as the DCP, police technology and implementation.
Additional DCP (south) M Harsha Vardhan has become the new deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Dwarka.
A woman suffered a head wound from a shattered glass during a private birthday party at the cafe-cum-bar on Friday night. Her husband called police and alleged the involvement of the DCP, according to a general diary entry.
The woman later claimed that the officer's name came up due to a "miscommunication". In a video, she said the matter was personal and was resolved.
The Greater Kailash police station was informed that a DCP-rank officer of the Delhi Police had assaulted a woman at a birthday party in a Kailash Colony club. The woman got injured after broken glass fell on her. Due to a miscommunication, the DCP's name had cropped up and the matter has been resolved, police said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana ordered Choudhary's removal from duty on Saturday and directed him to report to the police headquarters for further orders.
Police have registered a case against the cafe-cum-bar for allegedly functioning beyond the permissible time limit of 1 am. A senior police officer said an FIR was registered against the bar under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Greater Kailash police station on Saturday.
