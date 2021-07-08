Daily jabs dip; active cases up

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded 93 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.



The positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, slightly up from 0.11 per cent on Tuesday.

The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,005, according to the latest bulletin. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases and four deaths.

On February 16, 94 people had been diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, only 22,348 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the national Capital on Wednesday, according to data. On Tuesday, 34,688 vaccine doses were administered in the city.

Delhi received 12,440 doses of Covaxin and 3,07,630 doses of Covishield on Tuesday. With this, Delhi has two days of vaccine stocks left, according to the vaccination bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The Delhi government's stock of COVID-19

vaccine has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

According to the latest vaccination bulletin, 34,688 doses were administered on July 6, while 84,98,379 doses have been given in total since the start of the inoculation exercise.

A total of 19,39,807 people have been fully vaccinated while 65,23,882 have received the first dose of the vaccine in Delhi, the bulletin said.

Nearly 15,526 beneficiaries were administered the second dose on Tuesday while a total of 19,55,333 second doses have been given till now.

According to CoWIN portal, 22,348 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Wednesday upto 11 pm, taking the number of doses to 85,20,727. Nearly 19,65,772 second doses have been administered in the city till now.

Meanwhile, nearly 50 adults and children who have recovered from COVID-19 have been admitted to a private facility here with gastrointestinal problems such as colitis, live abscess in adults and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.