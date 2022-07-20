Cyber fraud through misuse of MTNL name, logo; alerts issued
New Delhi: Citing an increase in cyber frauds through misuse of the MTNL's name and logo, the Delhi Police on Tuesday alerted mobile customers against WhatsApp messages received on the pretext of KYC updation.
Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said that the state-run telecom service provider does not carry out KYC verification over WhatsApp and advised mobile customers not to respond to such fraudulent messages.
"In case you receive such messages — be careful — Dear Customer, Your MTNL Sim Card, Addhar, e-KYC has been suspended. Your sim card would be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately," the Delhi Police said.
"Beware! There is a sharp spike in fraudulent incidents wherein @MTNLOfficial's name & logo are being used to commit cyber fraud.
"Mobile customers receive WhatsApp messages from miscreants on the pretext of KYC updation to retrieve confidential information," the Delhi Police tweeted from its official handle.
To avoid falling prey to such scams, the Delhi Police asked people not to share personal information in case they receive such messages and warned them from clicking on unverified links.
Police officials said one should not download any apps that appear suspicious and most importantly MTNL does not carry out KYC verification over WhatsApp.
