Custodial interrogation of accused in PMLA case involving Jain extended

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the custodial interrogation of an accused till July 11 in an alleged money laundering case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.



Special Judge Geetanjali Goel extended the ED custody of Vaibhav Jain, an alleged associate of Satyendar Jain, on an application of the probe agency.

The court, meanwhile, send another accused - Ankush Jain - to judicial custody.

Both the accused were arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week.

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain in the alleged money laundering case. He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.