Crime rate reduced in areas where CCTV cameras installed: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that crime rate has reduced in areas where CCTV cameras have been installed.

In a video message addressed to the 'daughters of Delhi', he listed out various steps taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government to ensure safety and security of women in the national capital.

The steps listed by him included installation of over two lakh CCTV cameras, free bus travel for women and deployment of bus marshalls among others.

"Crime rate has come down in areas where CCTV cameras have been installed. All the steps I took was because you voted for me last time. Elections are going to be held again on February 8 and I request you to vote again for AAP," Kejriwal said.