Crime rate reduced in areas where CCTV cameras installed: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that crime rate has reduced in areas where CCTV cameras have been installed.
In a video message addressed to the 'daughters of Delhi', he listed out various steps taken by the Aam Aadmi Party government to ensure safety and security of women in the national capital.
The steps listed by him included installation of over two lakh CCTV cameras, free bus travel for women and deployment of bus marshalls among others.
"Crime rate has come down in areas where CCTV cameras have been installed. All the steps I took was because you voted for me last time. Elections are going to be held again on February 8 and I request you to vote again for AAP," Kejriwal said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Two men wanted in over a dozen criminal cases arrested in...27 Jan 2020 8:19 AM GMT
AMU students block highway, demand release of arrested...27 Jan 2020 8:18 AM GMT
Crime rate reduced in areas where CCTV cameras installed:...27 Jan 2020 8:17 AM GMT
WB govt has ensured food security of 90 pc of the...27 Jan 2020 8:14 AM GMT
Nothing more urgent: CJI on Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea27 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT