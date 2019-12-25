Crime Branch seeks report from 13 districts on 50 pending Interpol requests

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has sought a report from 13 districts and units on 50 pending requests for information from the Interpol here in India.



The letter was written by Additional Commissioner of Police in December and he wrote that the reports with respect to the Interpol references had not yet been received in his office despite multiple reminders.

"Therefore, the requisite report of references may please be furnished to this office (Crime Branch) by return post, for its onward transmission to CBI," the letter reads. CBI is Interpol's nodal agency in the country.

Sources said that information pertaining to criminal background check was the most among the pending requests.

"One of the references was regarding a bank investigator scam. For which the report was sought from three districts," sources said.

In another instance, the Special Cell was asked to provide details related to the seizure of 50 kg heroin from cold storage in Delhi and a case related to bank account hacking.

Sources added that references were also related to Red Corner Notices (RCN), Green Notice, Blue Notice, Yellow Notice.

In another case, the south-east district was asked to confirm the arrest of a Syrian national. The Interpol references were also related to missing persons.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was told to provide details related to the arrest of one Rashpal Singh Todd, a British national.

Crime Branch has asked the south district to send report related that search and identification of an Afghani national whereas the outer north district was told to provide information related to the bank investigator scams.

Meanwhile, information regarding a threat letter was sought from the New Delhi district. There were also such references which were related to the locations of few people.

According to police, apart from Rohini and Shahdara, all 13 districts and units were told to send their reports to the Crime Branch.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Police have told its districts and units to strictly follow the rules and regulations related to the interaction with foreign police officers and embassies in India.