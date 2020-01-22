Cracks appear among Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protesters

New Delhi: The rift between the volunteers and organisers at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the venue of an ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, came into the open when one faction alleged that the other was playing into the hands of the BJP.

Lawyer Mehmood Pracha has alleged that "some persons from the area are trying to derail the movement and are playing into the government's hands, and also these people took old ladies to the LG but the fact is until and unless the CAA is rolled back there is no question of ending the protest, even I can't do that."

When asked in what capacity he is saying this, he said that the protesters have unanimously appointed him the legal advisor and he has sued Amit Malviya of the BJP IT cell for fake propaganda. "A few leaders and their supporters are trying to sabotage this movement because they are aligned with the BJP," he alleged.

Former MLA from the area Asif Mohammed Khan denied that he is behind this and said that he never stated that the agitation should be called off.

"The protest has been very good since it started and it has to end beautifully and all I had said was that authorities should come and talk to the people who are at the protest site and convince them for this and there should be no violence," Khan said.

Khan accused BJP leaders of trying to sabotage the protest and alleged that with the connivance of police they took old women to the LG but any decision should be and will be taken by all.

The protesters' high hopes from the court were dashed after the Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing against the controversial citizenship law for five weeks. Many in the crowd said that they will not lose patience and will continue with the protest.

The protesters meanwhile have allowed movement of school buses and vans so that children don't suffer due to the protest.

The elderly women met the LG on Tuesday but said that they will call off the agitation only if their demands are met. After the meeting the LG had tweeted: "Met the delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc. due to blockade of road."