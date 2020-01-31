CPI(M) demands immediate action against BJP's Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma for 'hate speeches'

New Delhi: CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, demanding immediate action on the party's complaint against "hate speeches" by BJP leaders and urging him to take preventive steps against right-wing organisation Hindu Sena.



The party had written a letter to the police commissioner on January 29 giving details of "hate speeches" made by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls.

"The details showed that the speeches constitute criminal offences under the IPC. We had also mentioned the specific provisions which should apply namely under Section 153A/ 153B/ 295A/ 298/ 504/ 505/ 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, among

others.

"Regrettably and for reasons best known to you and the Delhi Police, you chose not to act on our complaint. The direct result of your inaction was seen yesterday when an armed man shot directly at Jamia students, in full view of the Delhi Police personnel who acted as spectators," the letter stated.

It also alleged that the "criminal concerned" is a supporter of the ruling party and the ideology of the Sangh parivar.

"He implemented what Anurag Thakur had openly asked his supporters to do -- "goli maaro", shoot the traitors. This terrorist act is directly attributable to the instigation by the leaders mentioned above through their statements for which they must be held responsible and charged under the law," the letter

said.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The letter also raised the issue of the Hindu Sena, which it said, had announced that it would forcibly clear the Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 2.

"This is spreading fear and panic in the entire area. It is essential for the police to take strong action in advance against this Sena so as to prevent them from carrying out their threat. This threat again is attributable to the hate speech made by the two leaders named. We urge you to take immediate action, file the FIRs, and take preventive steps against the Hindu Sena," Karat said in the letter, which is also signed by K M Tewari, Secretary, Delhi State Committee, CPI(M).