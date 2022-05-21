CP invites J&K students to join YUVA initiative
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday invited students from Jammu and Kashmir to join the force's YUVA initiative and assured them of jobs on completion of the course.
He also offered enrolment under the initiative and jobs to two students from the union territory, whose family members were martyred. He, however, did not give out details.
The interaction programme was held at the Delhi Police headquarters, where senior police officers interacted with the students.
"I want to offer the two students from Jammu and Kashmir, whose family members got martyred, to join the YUVA programme of the Delhi Police and we will look after them and will provide them jobs,"
he said.
"We can take permission from the government and reserve some seats in YUVA for those children of Jammu and Kashmir whose parents got martyred or who need some kind of support," Asthana said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT