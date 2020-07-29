Covid +ve doctor accused of sexually harassing patient in isolation ward of Noida hosp

Noida: Noida Police have registered an FIR against a doctor here for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman in the isolation ward of a private hospital, where both of them were being treated for COVID-19, police said on Monday, adding that the FIR was registered at the local expressway police station as soon as the complaint was given by the woman.



A senior police officer said an investigation was underway and there appeared to be a lapse on part of the hospital authorities, who allegedly admitted a man and a woman in the same isolation ward in violation of the norms.

The complainant and the accused both had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, just a day within each other, according to officials.

"The woman was in the isolation ward of the private hospital. There was a man, a medical practitioner, who too was infected with coronavirus and was sharing the ward with her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

He said the woman alleged molestation and upon being informed the police immediately lodged an FIR and initiated a probe into the matter.

"There appears to be some irresponsibility on part of the hospital too. We are in communication with the medical departments to check whether the patients were being kept in accordance with the guidelines," Singh said.

He added that the accused is still in isolation but the police will reach out for his statement following due protocols of COVID-19. "All necessary action will be taken as per the truth that will emerge

after a thorough investigation," Singh said.