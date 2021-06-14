Covid vaccination picking up pace every time youth get shots: Atishi

New Delhi: AAP leader Atishi on Sunday, while announcing the Covid vaccination bulletin, said that in a big achievement for the Delhi government, 60 lakh people across the Capital had so far been vaccinated with at least one dose. But soon, the AAP leader went on to request the Centre to efficiently procure and send jabs for those between the ages of 18-44, declaring that the city had just one day's Covishield and two days' Covaxin left for people in this age group.

About 18,000 doses of Covaxin and about 430,00 doses of Covishield are available, she said. Atishi said that their government had noticed a pattern that whenever the vaccination for youth starts, the speed of inoculation increases rapidly.

She said, "We would like to appeal to the central government to maintain a regular supply of vaccines for the youth of 18 to 44 years. Because the more vaccines we make available to the youth, the more hesitation about the vaccine will be removed."

Atishi said that 53,59,910 vaccine doses have been received for those above 45 years of age, out of which 5.58 lakh doses are left. Delhi received 72,800 doses of Covaxin yesterday. This works out to a rough 11 days' worth of Covaxin and 24 days' Covishield for people in this age group. She added that on June 12, 83,113 people were given vaccine doses in Delhi, of which, 54,788 people were given the first dose and 28,325 people were given the second dose.