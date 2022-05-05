Covid situation not so serious at present: Health Min Jain

New Delhi: Amid a rise in Coronavirus cases in the national Capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the COVID-19 situation in the city is not so serious at present.



Asked if restrictions are needed given the spike in cases, he told reporters at a press conference at the party office that the government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions.

Delhi conducts a large number of tests. As the eligible population of Delhi has got vaccinated, the number of hospital admissions is very less despite the daily cases count in the 1,200-1,500 range in the last few days and the positivity rate standing in the bracket of five-six per cent.

"We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present," he said.

Delhi reported 1,354 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department. A total of 17,732 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it showed.

On Tuesday, the national Capital had reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.

Delhi had on Monday reported 1,076 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases of the disease as the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.

With the new cases reported on Wednesday, the national Capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,88,404, while the death toll climbed to 26,177. There are 5,853 active cases of the disease in the city now, down from 5,986 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,343, the data showed. The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, the bulletin stated.