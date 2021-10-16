Covid: Over 3L challans issued between Apr 19-Oct 14

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued over 3 lakh challans between April 19 and October 14 this year for violation of various COVID-19-related norms, of which the maximum were issued to people for not wearing face masks, officials said on Friday. According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,09,187 challans were issued for Covid violations during this period.

The data showed that of the total challans, the maximum 2,73,080 were issued for not wearing face masks, followed by 30,315 to those not adhering to social distancing

norms, and 2,645 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc.