Covid norms violation: Part of Sadar Bazar closed for 3 days

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday closed till July 13 a part of the Sadar Bazar, from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, in view of violation of COVID-19 protocols at the market area.



The Central district magistrate (DM) said in an official order that shopkeepers, street vendors and people were found not following Covid-appropriate behaviour on Saturday.

This could cause "super spreading of the coronavirus", the official observed.

"Due to a large football, the market's association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols on 10-07-2021 in the aforesaid market. The guidelines and directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the above said market of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, which may cause super spreading of the coronavirus," the DM said in the order.

Taking "immediate and stringent action to curtail the spreading of the virus", the market area will remain closed till 10 pm on July 13, according to the order.

"The market area from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Delhi, is hereby restricted to open with effect from 10:00 pm on 10 July 2021 to 13 July, 2021, 10:00 pm or further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.

The restrictions will not be applicable on shops dealing in essential goods and providing essential services, the order stated.

The administration has asked traders to submit an action plan within three days for ensuring and adopting Covid appropriate behaviour.

Section 188 pertain to punishment for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7.