Covid: Kejriwal urges Delhiites to have precaution doses
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to Delhiites to get the COVID-19 precaution doses saying only around 10 per cent people have done so far in the city.
He also appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine.
The chief minister said the government will also set up camps in schools for vaccination of children. The school authorities may contact the local district administration officials for the purpose, he said.
So, far 3.5 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in Delhi. The number of those who have got the precaution dose is 18.5 lakh.
A total of 1.81 crore have been given first dose and 1.53 crore have received both doses, he said.
He said Delhi has capacity to administer one lakh doses everyday.
The chief minister also appealed people who have not received their second dose to do so at the earliest. The senior citizen, health workers and frontline workers also need to get precaution doses, he stressed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT