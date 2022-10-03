Covid: 76 fresh cases in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department here.



No Covid-related fatality was reported, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,537 while the death toll stands at 26,502,

it said.

The new cases were detected from 6,787 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Friday recorded 87 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it.

The Capital on Thursday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, while it recorded 88 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 73 cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent and one death.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 374. A total of 262 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 46 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.