Covid: 622 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.17 pc
New Delhi (PTI): Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 3.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.
With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,10,613 while the death toll rose to 26,216.
A total of 19,619 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi on Wednesday had logged 564 COVID-19 cases, the highest since May 15, and one more fatality, while the positivity rate was 2.84 per cent.
On May 15, Delhi had logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths.
On Tuesday, the capital logged 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate was 1.92 per cent.
Delhi had reported 899 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths on May 13, while the positivity rate had stood at 3.34 per cent, according to official figures.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 1,774 from 1,691 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
As many as 1,072 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,048 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 236 containment zones in the national capital.
There are 9,630 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 85 are occupied, the bulletin said.
