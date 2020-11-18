COVID-19: Delhi records 6,396 cases; 99 fatalities take toll to 7,812

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike of 8593 cases till date here was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rise to 42,004 from 40,128, previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 4,95,598, while the recovery rate stood at over 89 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,449 on Tuesday from 4,430 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the third peak of the COVID-19 infection spread has crossed but the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital is not over yet.

Interacting with reporters, he also said a large number of people are coming from outside to get tested in Delhi.

Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry took a meeting with senior officers of the Delhi government, the ministry, and NCDC to review the public health strategies for "breaking the chain of transmission" through containment zones, testing, and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the bulletin said.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali fell on Saturday and Chhath is on November 20-21.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCC) in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day, taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

According to the Tuesday bulletin, out of the total number of 16,814 beds in COVID hospitals, 7,599 are vacant.

It said that 461 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was over 2.9 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 55 lakh.

The bulletin said that 4,45,782 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had stated to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 25,585 on Tuesday from 26,533 the previous day.



