Courts affected as lawyers and litigants could not appear in cases
New Delhi: Violence in northeast Delhi, which claimed 42 lives and left over 250 injured, has hit the trial courts in the national Capital as litigants and lawyers residing in the area were unable to attend proceedings in their cases.
Lawyers residing at Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Gondha Chowk, Maujpur, Chand Bagh areas had to abstain from work and could not appear in their matters since Monday due to the violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
While some lawyers have been unable to come to courts since Monday, others said they managed to reach their workplace taking longer routes and using public transport instead of their private vehicles.
Litigants from these areas were unable to come to courts as either they were injured in the violence or could not come out of their houses due to the tense situation that has been prevailing in the area since Sunday.
