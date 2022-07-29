Court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Jain
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday took cognisance of a chargesheet against Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case, saying there was prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about his involvement.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued summons to Satyendar Kumar Jain's wife and co-accused Poonam Jain and the representatives of four companies made accused in the case.
The court directed the Enforcement Directorate to supply a copy of the charge sheet and other related documents to Satyendar Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain, who are currently in judicial custody.
Looking to the material on record, it can be said that there is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused. Thus, cognizance of the offence under Section 3 of PMLA punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 is taken, the judge said.
During the hearing, the judge granted interim bail to two accused persons Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Kumar Jain till August 8, the next date of hearing, noting that, even though not summoned in the matter, they were present before the court.
Both the accused were not arrested in the case.
The court is likely to hear arguments on their regular bail pleas on August 8, when the other accused is asked to appear.
Documents be supplied to them as well. Considering that they were not arrested during the investigation and happen to be present in court today, they are admitted to interim bail till the next date when appropriate bail applications may be filed on their behalf, on furnishing of personal bond in the sum of Rs one lakh, the judge said.
Besides the accused persons, the charge sheet
was also filed against four companies — Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Developers Pvt. Ltd., and JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd.
