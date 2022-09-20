Court stays proceedings in Delhi Minister Satyender Jain's bail plea

New Delhi: A court here on Monday stayed the proceedings in the bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.



Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta passed the directions while issuing notice to Jain and other co-accused in the case on an application of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

The judge directed the respondents to file their reply to ED's plea by September 30 and stayed the proceedings before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel till further order.

The probe agency has sought the transfer of the matter from Special Judge Goel to any other judge.

The agency, in its plea, has raised certain contentions related to the bail arguments being heard by the special judge.

Goel, while hearing the lengthy arguments on the bail petitions of Jain and the other two co-accused - Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain - in the money laundering case, had pulled up the agency over its probe in the matter in the past few hearings.