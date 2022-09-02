Court seeks report from Tihar on plea claiming assault on UTP by staff

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sought a report from Tihar jail on alleged assault on an undertrial prisoner (UTP) by the prison staff for not paying a ransom of Rs one lakh.



The court was hearing a plea by a UTP's father for issuing directions to the jail superintendent concerned to file a status report on the medical condition of his son.

Let the report be called from the concerned jail superintendent regarding the medical condition of the accused Vikas along with the treatment papers, Additional Sessions Judge Devendra Kumar Sharma said in an order passed on August 30. The judge said a copy of the order, along with the application, be sent to the jail superintendent concerned for perusal and compliance. Advocate Amit Kumar, the counsel for the UTP's father, said when the applicant met his son inside the jail premises on August 18, 2022 he found him in unhealthy conditions.

The inmate informed his father that some jail staff had demanded Rs one lakh from him. As he failed to pay the money, they mercilessly beat him with sticks, the advocate claimed. The victim informed his father that having suffered severe injuries, he was taken to a government hospital and the doctors made out a Medicolegal Case (MLC) dated August 18, the advocate alleged.

On August 26, 2022 the applicant came before this court and met with the accused inside the courtroom. Subsequently, the accused (UTP) informed his father that the said culprit officials have been threatening him with dire consequences and to kill the accused if he did not pay a ransom amount of Rs 1 Lakh to them. Hence this application before this court, the advocate said.