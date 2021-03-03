Court grants police 1 week to respond to Nikita Jacob

new delhi: A court here on Tuesday granted a week's time to the Delhi Police to file a reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.



Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the police plea to grant it time till March 9 after the public prosecutor said the agency needed time to file a detailed reply to Jacob's plea.

The court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, on March 9. During the brief hearing held through video conferencing, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Jacob, said she wanted to argue on her plea as a stand alone case and not with Muluk's.

The court said she could argue on March 9.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to hand over a copy of its reply to Jacob's bail plea to her counsel.

Jacob had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks, so that the accused could approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.