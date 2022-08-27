Court grants bail to man accused of burning and ransacking house

New Delhi: A court here has granted bail to a man accused of various offences, including rioting and theft during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, noting that the Investigating Officer (IO) had completed the investigation and other co-accused persons in the case were already granted bail.



The court was hearing the bail application of Dharmender, allegedly involved in the incident of burning and ransacking the house on February 25, 2020.

Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and the fact, as stated by the investigating officer, that chargesheet has been prepared after completion of the investigation and he is about to file it and other co-accused persons have already been granted bail in this case, I allow the present bail application of the accused, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order passed on August 25.

The accused was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000 along with two sureties in the like amount.

Special Public Prosecutor(SPP), DK Bhatia had opposed the bail plea, saying that allegations against the accused were serious in nature and there was a video of the incident provided by a witness.

The accused was earlier declared a proclaimed offender and after he surrendered on July 16, 2022, the witnesses had identified him, the SPP said.

Counsel for the accused sought bail, saying the investigation in the case was complete and nothing was recovered from him.

Jafrabad police station had registered an FIR against six accused, including Dharmender, based on the statement of the complainant.