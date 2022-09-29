Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board.

"The application is allowed. Personal bond of Rs one lakh (with one surety of the like amount to be furnished)," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday the court had reserved its order on Khan's bail plea.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.