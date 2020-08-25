Court dismisses bail plea of man accused of rioting, damaging CCTV cameras

new delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of a man arrested for allegedly rioting, vandalising public and private properties and damaging CCTV cameras installed at Braham Puri during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak dismissed the bail plea of 26-year-old Rohit, saying CCTV footage prima facie showed that he was an active member of the unlawful assembly.

"Applicant/accused (Rohit) was an active member of unlawful assembly as the same is prima facie evident from the CCTV footage in which he is having a 'danda' (club) in his hand and on having apprehension of being captured in CCTV footage, he damaged the CCTV camera installed at Gali number 2, Braham Puri, Delhi," the court said in its order passed on August 19.

The court further said Rohit was also identified by Constable Deepak from the CCTV footage.

"The investigation is at initial stage as the applicant (Rohit) has been arrested only on August 11. Other absconding co-accused persons are yet to be arrested. Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly active involvement of the applicant/accused in the present incident, I do not find any ground to enlarge him on bail," the judge said.

Special Public Prosecutor Salim Ahmad opposed the bail application saying he was allegedly found involved in vandalising, rioting, looting and arson of shops and houses in the area.

The prosecutor, appearing for the state, added that Rohit could be seen in CCTV footage breaking cameras installed by the Public Works Department with a stick in his hand. Counsel for Rohit argued that he has not been named in the FIR and falsely implicated in

the case.