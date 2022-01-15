Court denies bail to bodybuilder accused of raping married woman

New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a bodybuilder accused of raping a woman on a false promise of marriage and threatening to make their intimate videos viral. A 38-year-old married woman had alleged that accused Faizan Khan made physical relations with her on the pretext of a false promise of marriage, demanded money, made videos, started ignoring her after she became pregnant, and threatened that he would leak the videos if she disclosed the relationship to anyone.



According to the complaint, he continued to rape her and when she revealed this to her husband, she was ousted from the matrimonial home.

She claimed that she then went to Banglore and attempted suicide but with the interference of someone, approached the police to make the complaint.

Denying him relief, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said, "The allegations against accused are of rape. Complainant admittedly is a married lady having children. Complainant has stuck to her version made in the statement. Keeping in mind the gravity of offence, conduct of accused and other circumstances of this case, accused Faizan Khan is not entitled to bail."

The accused had sought bail on the ground that the woman had sexual intercourse with him voluntarily and that he did not demand any money from her. He said that neither any timing nor date or place of the alleged offence was mentioned in the FIR lodged on her complaint.