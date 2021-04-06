Couple kills selves in hotel room after families disapprove of relationship

New Delhi: A yound couple in their early 30s killed themselves inside a hotel room in Central Delhi's Nabi Karim after their families didn't approve of their relationship, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



According to police, a PCR call was received at around 3:15 PM about a suicide inside a hotel room by a couple following which a police team rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, a suicide note was found, according to which it was revealed that the girl was being married against her wishes to someone else and hence took this step.

The woman has been identified as one Sarika, a resident of Sultanpuri while the man has been identified as one Vikas, police said.

According to DCP(Central) Sanjay Bhatia, both were found dead inside a local hotel in the area and consumed sleeping pills in order to kill themselves.

"The families of both the deceased have been informed and statements will be taken accordingly," the DCP said.