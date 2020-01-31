Coronavirus: ITBP creates 600-bedded facility in south Delhi
New Delhi: Border guarding force ITBP has prepared a 600-bedded facility in Delhi to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday.
The facility is operational in an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area, its spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.
A team of doctors will be present at the facility, which has about 600 beds and has been prepared in the wake of the cornovirus outbreak, he said.
Special arrangements have been made to host children and women at this quarantined facility, Pandey said.
Those kept at the centre will be provided with food, water and other basic amenities.
The about 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China under the command of the Union home ministry.
The Army has setup a similar facility in nearby Manesar.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will make Ganga confluence of faith and economy:31 Jan 2020 1:45 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death...31 Jan 2020 1:45 PM GMT
School headmistress, parent arrested for 'abuse' of Modi in...31 Jan 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Jamia firing: Accused sent to 14-day protective custody31 Jan 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Hopes dashed but will fight till convicts are hanged:...31 Jan 2020 12:46 PM GMT