Cops jump into Yamuna to save youth who tried to end life at Signature Bridge

new delhi: The Delhi Police saved a 20-year-old youth drowning in Yamuna River, the police informed on Sunday. Two personnel of the Delhi police constable Praveen and Constable Sunil Samota posted in the Paharganj police station of Central Delhi showed real courage to rescue the young boy who is a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan, said the officials.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan said that they received an information on Saturday about a boy who was staying in Hotel Repose Villa Paharganj who tweeted that he was going to end his life.

Without any delay, the police team reached the hotel and was checked for the boy, later it was learnt that a boy Monish Dixit resident of Alwar Rajasthan was staying in the hotel and just left 15 minutes prior without check out, Chauhan mentioned.

Meanwhile, a search was conducted in the nearby area but Monish was not found anywhere, police also tried to contact him over the phone but he did not respond.

During the investigation, the current location of his mobile phone was obtained from the network provider and he was continuously tracked. Later, his location was stagnant on Signature Bridge and the team immediately rushed there, they also informed the nearby police station (Timar Pur, North Delhi) about Monish's location, Chauhan also said. On reaching the Signature Bridge, the police team saw that a boy was screaming while drowning in the Yamuna River.

"Police staff exhibiting exemplary courage and dedication towards duty jumped into Yamuna River and rescued Monish Dixit from drowning into Yamuna River," the Delhi Police said, quoting the DCP, who added that Constables PraveenKumar and Sunil Samota had pulled the man out from the river.

Later, Monish Dixit was admitted to Trauma Centre Civil Lines and now he is out of danger and in a healthy state." Chauhan quoted. Further, his family members were called to the hospital trauma centre and Monish was handed over to his family members. Monish is a law student pursuing LLB from the National Institute of Law. He also appeared for some competitive exams but was not happy with his performance, so he decided to end his life, the official added.