Cops arrest two men from Fbd in 31-yr-old burglary incident

New Delhi: Two proclaimed offenders, including one assumed dead in court records, were arrested from Haryana's Faridabad for their involvement in a 31-year-old burglary incident that took place in Alipur area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Arjun Singh, 62, and Charan Singh, 51, both residents of Faridabad, they said.

Arjun was declared dead during court proceedings. He ws nabbed in a four-hour-long operation in a forest area in Dadisya Village of Faridabad, police said.

Both of them were declared proclaimed offenders on July 15, 1998 by Tees Hazari court.

Search for them began when Bawana Police Station shortlisted the proclaimed offenders from the district.

During investigation, a police team went to Ismailya Village in Faridabad where it found that Arjun's family had migrated to Sherpur village. The team then visited Sherpur and found that Charan was working as a religious preacher in a nearby ashram and had amassed over 500 followers who came to him for treatment and healing.

Police arrested him from his ashram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He was interrogated and was asked about Arjun who was stated to have been dead in the court records.

Charan said that Arjun was alive and living in Dadisya Village in Faridabad. Police took Charan to Dadisya Village and arrested Arjun from a forest area there, the DCP said. Arjun was previously involved in two cases. All this while, he earned a living selling stolen wood from the jungle, police said.