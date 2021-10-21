Cop, husband arrested for duping wife of govt servant of Rs 1 crore

Ghaziabad: A police inspector and her husband were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping the wife of a Deputy Labour Commissioner of Rs 1 crore, officials said.

Inspector Nargis Khan and her husband Suresh Yadav, a businessman, hail from Meerut.

They were arrested by Kavi nagar police of Ghaziabad from Aliganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday morning.

In the evening, the duo was produced before the court of additional district and session's judge here and sent to jail.

They have been booked for duping over Rs 1 crore from Uma Devi, wife of Deputy Labour Commissioner (DLC) Roshanlal.

From 2018 to 2020, Nargis Khan, Suresh Yadav, Khalid Raoof, Jitendra Singh Vohra, and Sompal siphoned money from Devi on the pretext of providing monetary help for running a petrol pump.

In February this year, Devi complained to police against the swindlers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said Khan was suspended after a complaint in this regard was filed against her and her husband.

On September 23, Raoof, Khan's brother, was arrested.

Following a complaint of laxity in police investigation, the case was transferred by SSP Pawan Kumar to assistant SP Akash Patel on October 14.

After getting an input, police arrested Khan and her husband from their apartment in Lucknow.