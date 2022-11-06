Conman accuses Jain of threatening him, targets CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made fresh accusations against AAP leaders, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party and Delhi minister Satyender Jain threatened him. The AAP has dismissed his charges.

In a 'letter' addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail here, also claimed that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to AAP which promised to nominate him to Rajya Sabha and after that Kejriwal attended a dinner party with Jain hosted by Chandrashekhar in 2016.

AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the BJP had struck a deal with the "conman sitting in Tihar''. He will level absurd allegations against Kejriwal every day and in return, the BJP will help him in the case, he tweeted.

He demanded that Kejriwal sack both Jain and Gahlot from his Cabinet. Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 for his "safety" in the prison. He has now alleged that Jain, along with the former Tihar Director General, threatened him after his letter to the LG became public.

He claimed that he has submitted another complaint to the LG on Thursday detailing the allegations of corruption against Kejriwal, Jain and another AAP minister Kailash Gahlot.

Chandrashekhar alleged that Kejriwal forced him to

bring "over 20 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards his party". If you think I am the biggest 'thug', why did you accept Rs 50 crore from me, he asked Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said,"This letter exposes Arvind Kejriwal as a maha (great) thug who conned (the) conman and has cheated his every friend." With the help of Chandrashekhar, "Kejriwal wanted to develop thuggery into an industry, to raise money for himself and his party and he is running a Kejriwal thuggery centre", Bhatia alleged.

Echoing a similar sentiment, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "After cheating the people of Delhi by polluting the clean air, now the biggest thug (Kejriwal) is cheating the conman."