Conductor killed, driver injured as Rajasthan roadways bus turned turtle in south Delhi
New Delhi: A conductor of a Rajasthan roadways bus was killed while the driver was injured after the vehicle hit a divider and turned turtle near the bridge in front of Hyatt hotel, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
The fire department said they received a call at 6.50 am that a bus has overturned in front of Hyatt hotel after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The bus did not have any passengers on board. But the bus driver and conductor were injured, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.
The driver was saved but the conductor died in a hospital, he said.
