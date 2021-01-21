Complete road designing projects within stipulated time: Kejriwal to officials

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to complete the ongoing projects of redesigning seven roads in the capital, along the lines of European cities, within the stipulated deadline of two years.



The Public Works Department (PWD) should remove all hurdles in the redesigning of the 540 km stretch, Kejriwal said at a review meeting.

The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, secretary PWD and PWD engineer-in-chief, among others.

The seven roads, each with a width of 100 feet, cover a total stretch of 540 kilometres. The project was approved by the Delhi government in November 2019.

"The project needs to be completed in two years. There should be no laxity in the completion," the chief minister said.

A green belt, separate lanes for cyclists and pedestrians, attractive designs on the walls along the roads, open parks adjacent to the roads, separate parking spaces for auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be part of the redesigning

project.

The redesigning is expected to solve the problem of traffic congestion and other issues through proper planning and mapping.

The priority will be removing bottlenecks first for a smooth flow of traffic and an organised lane system, said a statement issued by the government.

The second goal would be the best utilisation of the open spaces along the roads.

There will be measured and planned spaces for motor vehicles, non-motorised vehicles, footpaths and side-lanes, it added.

Also, the footpaths, which are redesigned and reconstructed in accordance with a standard height for the convenience of differently-abled people, will be 10 feet wide on an average for the convenience of pedestrians.

The pilot project is a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and the construction company will have the responsibility to maintain the roads for 15 years.