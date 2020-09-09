'Community participation and stronger outreach needed to ensure kids who missed their vaccine cycles get immunised'

new delhi: In the first part of orientation-cum-training session for the members of Vidhan Sabha Monitoring Committees, responsible for ensuring implementation and monitoring of distribution of nutritional supplements and immunisation of children under six years, and pregnant women, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) focused on Rs 5,000 cash incentive under Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) scheme for the pregnant women.



DCPCR chairperson, Anurag Kundu said that it was attended by members of eight Vidhan Sabhas. It consisted of awareness generation on both Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and PMMVY along with discussion of roles and responsibilities of the members of the Committees. Ranjana Prasad, who heads Health & Nutrition Division at DCPCR emphasised the need for community participation and stronger outreach for ensuring all the children who missed their vaccine cycles get

immunised.

Highlighting the Rs 5,000 cash incentive under PMMVY scheme, she said this may serve a dual purpose — bridge the immediate income gap for good pregnancy and infant care, as well as ensure institutional delivery, ante-natal check up and immunisation. According to chairperson, they have constituted Vidhan Sabha Monitoring Committees in all the 70 Legislative Assembly constituencies of NCT of Delhi with each committee comprising three members.

"These committees shall primarily support Anganwadi workers in identifying beneficiaries for ICDS and PMMVY, monitor distribution of ICDS nutrition supplements & immunisation of children and provide assistance in closing the digital literacy divide to ensure efficient functioning," he said.

He further mentioned that Department of Health and Women and Child Development have started the immunisation through anganwadi centres. More children and women are becoming malnourished due to the deteriorating quality of their diets and interruption of nutrition and immunisation services due to the shocks created by the pandemic.