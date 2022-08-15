College student dies after jumping into Yamuna river

New Delhi: A 19-year-old college student died after he allegedly jumped from the Signature Bridge into the Yamuna river, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred in the Timarpur area on Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajat who lived with his family in Karawal Nagar. He had a part-time job in the Karol Bagh area, the police said.

Rajat had left home in the morning and jumped from the Signature Bridge into the swollen Yamuna river while returning in the evening.

Divers immediately jumped into the river to save him, but he drowned as the water level was high. His body was found after some time and taken out, a senior police officer said.

No suicide note was recovered from him and police said they are not clear about the reason behind the youth taking such an extreme step.

The teenager is survived by his parents and two sisters, police said, adding the body would be handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

There have been a number of suicide attempts from the Signature Bridge, which was inaugurated in 2018.

The city police, along with a team of private divers, saved 30 people who tried to end their lives by jumping into the Yamuna river from the bridge in the last one-and-a-half years, officials said last month.