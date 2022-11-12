Colleagues slice manager's throat, rob him in Wazirabad

New Delhi: Three youths were arrested for allegedly killing their colleague, a supervisor in a shopping centre in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Friday.



The accused have been identified as Ankit Kumar, 19, Sujal Kumar, 19, and Vinod Kumar Yadav, 20, all residents of Sant Nagar, Burari, they said.

The four men, including the victim, used to work at the same place.

Gaurav, the victim, allegedly used to harass Ankit and Sujal, and had also fired Yadav from job, police said.

On Thursday around 7.50 am, police got an information about a body lying

in front of Apex Public School, Biodiversity Park, in Burari, police said. The dead body

was later identified to be of Gaurav, a resident of Shiv Kunj, Burari.

During investigation, police checked over 20 CCTV cameras of the area and arrested the three youths, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Interrogation revealed that Sujal and Ankit worked at Big Rashan Bazar in Kaushik Enclave where Gaurav also worked as a manager.

Yadav was also employee at same place and was shunted out by the victim some days ago, the DCP said.

After he removed Yadav from job, the three made a conspiracy to teach a lesson to Gaurav. Sujal and Ankit brought Gaurav to a spot where Yadav was already waiting for them and they all got drunk, Kalsi said.

Later, the the three

accused took Gaurav to a nearby jungle area and slit his throat with a paper cutter.

They smashed his face with brick and shutter handle,

police said.

The accused also robbed Rs 40,000 from him and his mobile phone too. They distributed the loot among them and threw the mobile phone and the shutter handle nearby, police said.