Cold wave conditions abate slightly, more relief likely in Delhi

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions abated slightly in Delhi on Wednesday with the slowing down of icy northwesterly winds under the influence of a Western Disturbance affecting northwest India.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The maximum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches more than the average temperature.

The observatory reported a cold wave on Monday and Tuesday logging a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius and 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

An official at the India Meteorological Department said the temperature is set to increase up to eight degrees Celsius by weekend under the influence of two back-to-back Western Disturbances in northwest India. Light rain is likely on Saturday.

The national capital's air quality remained severe for the second day on the trot. The 24-hour average AQI read 407.

Air pollution levels in the national capital had entered the 'severe' category on Tuesday and the 24-hour average AQI read 402, a day after the Centre's air quality panel lifted the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR.

Weather experts said 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality is likely till December 27.