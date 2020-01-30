Cold, foggy morning in Delhi, strong winds expected during the day
New Delhi: It was a cold, foggy morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average during the season.
Visibility was reduced to 200 metres in areas covered by Palam and 800 metres by Safdarjung weather stations due to "shallow" fog, at 8.30 AM, said a MeT department official.
The Air Quality Index of Delhi at 177 existed in the "moderate" category at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Twenty north-bound trains were running late by 1-3 hours, said a Northern Railway spokesperson.
Relative humidity was 100 percent at 8.30 AM.
The day is expected to remain clear with strong winds blowing at 15-20 km per hour. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.
