CM's movement being curtailed on instructions of Home Min, says AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's movement is still "restricted" and the main gate of his residence remains closed at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a claim denied by the city police.



Police sources said the chief minister left his residence around 11 am to attend a programme.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Tuesday alleged the Delhi Police put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reform laws at the city's Singhu border.

However, a senior Delhi Police officer dismissed the claim as "totally baseless".

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said there is an atmosphere of "undeclared emergency" around the chief minister's residence.

"I am telling you with full responsibility that the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still restricted at the behest of the (Union) home minister. The main gate of the chief minister's residence is still closed," Chadha said.

"In a way, there is an atmosphere of undeclared emergency. All this, just because we did not allow the stadiums to be converted into prisons for farmers," he said.

A senior police officer said there is no restriction on any kind of movement of the chief minister.

"The police deployment outside the chief minister's residence is part of security protocol," he said.

According to police sources, Kejriwal left his residence around 11 am to attend a programme.

Moreover, the AAP MLA also said that Delhi's mayors were just protesting outside the CM's residence to stop the CM from lending his physical presence to the farmers' protests and strengthening it. "The BJP led MCD is just an excuse. They sending their party workers to camp outside the CM's residence for a mere excuse. Their real target is the kisaan aandolan. They are doing this so that the revolution brought forth by the farmers doesn't get stronger by participation of the CM," Chadha said.