CM welcomes Bihar Min's interest in studying Delhi model of edu
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday welcomed Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's interest in studying the "successful" school education system of his government in the city and said the country will progress if the governments learn from each other.
The Delhi government will be happy to show its schools to the Bihar education minister and his team when they visit the national capital, he said.
Noting that the school education system in the state needs a complete overhaul, newly appointed Education Minister of Bihar Chandrashekhar on Wednesday said his government will send a team to Delhi and other states to study their education models.
"People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful the school education system
in certain states, including Delhi," Chandrashekhar, an RJD MLA, said.
Responding to a news report about Bihar education minister showing interest in sending his team to study Delhi model of school education, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, "Chandrashekhar ji and his team are welcome to the Delhi government schools. We will be happy to show them government schools in Delhi."
"If we learn from each other like this, the country will move forward. Together we have to provide the best education to all the children of the country, to make India the number-1 country in the world," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Dolo tablet makers doled out freebies worth Rs 1,000 cr to doctors, SC...18 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar detained at Jodhpur airport, again18 Aug 2022 7:14 PM GMT
'India & China relationship going through extremely difficult phase'18 Aug 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Red alert in parts of Odisha due to possible formation of depression18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT
16-yr-old commits six robberies in 24 hrs in South Delhi18 Aug 2022 7:12 PM GMT