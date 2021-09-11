CM performs Ganesh Chaturthi puja on banks of Yamuna

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday performed Ganesh Chaturthi Puja, along with his ministers, on the banks of Yamuna river.



Singers Shankar Mahadevan, Suresh Wadkar and Padma Wadkar sang devotional songs at the event held near Signature Bridge as about 30 Indian classical dancers performed to the devotional tunes.

The Delhi government had banned public celebrations of the festival in view of COVID-19 pandemic, and the chief minister had invited people to join the live 'arti'.

"We are organising this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people, including Delhiites, to join us. There will be a miracle and all our wishes will be fulfilled as 130 crore people will pray to Lord Ganesha together," he had said in a briefing. Kejriwal, dressed in a traditional attire, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his ministers, including his deputy Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. For the occasion, the 'pandal' was decked up in marigold flowers and decorative lighting and 21 pandits performed the traditional Ganesh puja.

Kejriwal and his wife ceremoniously installed the idol of Lord Ganesha and offered prayers as the sound of mantras reverberated in the Delhi air.

The chief minister extended his wishes to the people of Delhi and said that the children should be educated about this "special blend of spirituality and patriotism".

"Our revered freedom fighter, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, celebrated Ganeshotsav publicly for the first time in Pune. Later on, his efforts became instrumental in starting a movement. This Ganeshotsav played an important role in uniting the people in the freedom movement. Ganesh Chaturthi became a way to gather the people of the country, and inculcate patriotism among them," Kejriwal said.