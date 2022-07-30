CM meets L-G, says differences of opinion but no fallout between us
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said it is important for Delhi's development that both of them work together.
Saxena had last week rejected the Aam Aadmi Party government's proposal for Chief Minister Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1, saying his attendance at the mayors' conference will set a "bad precedent".
After his weekly meeting with the L-G, Kejriwal said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. It is important for Delhi that the L-G and the CM work together. There can be differences of opinion on various matters but there is no fallout between us."
Kejriwal had skipped the weekly meeting last Friday after Saxena rejected the proposal for the chief minister's visit to Singapore.
High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong had in June invited Kejriwal to World Cities Summit 2022 to be held in the first week of August. According to officials, the file for the chief minister's Singapore visit was sent to the L-G on June 7.
After the meeting, Kejriwal said that many issues such as water, and sanitation were discussed in the meeting and asserted that both will keep working together.
"He is the lieutenant governor and I am the chief minister. Our views can differ on many issues. We will together work on those issues and solve them," he said.
The ruling AAP had been accusing the LG of "interfering" in the Delhi government's works by calling officials for meetings on subjects not under his purview.
On July 27, Saxena had asked the Delhi Assembly speaker to make changes in rules for the conduct of business and procedure of the House according to the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, a move that is likely to be a new flashpoint between him and the AAP.
Later, a statement from the Speaker's offices said the amendment which
the L-G wants to be enforced will effectively put an end
to the committees of the Assembly.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Share dengue malaria test data with CMoHs or face legal action'29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Drop in cases: Pvt hospitals start freeing-up Covid units29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar remains the pole star for us even now: CM on...29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Balurghat: School shut after 2 students, teacher test Covid positive29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Single-day cases dropped by about 1K in 1 yr29 July 2022 6:38 PM GMT