CM Kejriwal visits Rajghat, calls for restoration of peace
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat and said violence will not benefit anyone as he called for restoration of peace in the national capital in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi, which claimed seven lives.
Kejriwal visited Rajghat along with his MLAs.
"Six civilians and one policeman have died. Violence will not benefit anyone. Mahatma Gandhi was a worshiper of non-violence, we prayed for restoration of peace in Delhi," he said after the visit.
He is expected to meet the family of the deceased head constable Ratan Lal in Burari.
Kejriwal will also meet the injured persons at GTB Hospital and Max Hospital.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Have asked Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Delhi violence Live Updates: Toll climbs to nine, police and...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Display of 'best before date' on non-packaged sweets must...25 Feb 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Railways earned Rs 9000 Cr from ticket cancellation charges,...25 Feb 2020 11:37 AM GMT
Developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust,...25 Feb 2020 11:32 AM GMT